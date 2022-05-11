E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €9.80 ($10.32) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.79) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.58) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.30 ($12.95).

EOAN opened at €9.85 ($10.37) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.37). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

