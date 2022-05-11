Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIC. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Point Income by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. 9,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

