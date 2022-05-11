Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02. 3,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 916,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 in the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,289 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the period.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.