Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 606.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 502,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
