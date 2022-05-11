Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 606.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 502,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

