Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 89.0% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the April 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 41,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,435. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $34.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

