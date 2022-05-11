Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 503.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,222 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 24,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.06.

NYSE:ROK opened at $205.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.84 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

