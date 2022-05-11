Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2,953.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cameco by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

CCJ opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

