Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 22,586 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 909,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CBRE Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

LVS opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

