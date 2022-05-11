Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1,964.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $459.12 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.90 and a 200-day moving average of $586.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.