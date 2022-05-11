Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 23.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EURN opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.08.
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.
See Also
