Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 23.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Euronav (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.