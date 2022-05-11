Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

NYSE:TEL opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.