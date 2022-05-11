Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 23,207 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 45.0% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $627,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

GSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferroglobe (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.