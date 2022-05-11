Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 280 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

