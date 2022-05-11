Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 7,242 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.83. 3,035,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

