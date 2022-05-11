Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

ELAN traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,117,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,133. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

