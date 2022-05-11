Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Electronic Arts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.60. 6,502,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average is $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

