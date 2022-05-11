Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. 6,502,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.63.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

