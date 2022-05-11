Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $286.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,702. The company has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $191.75 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.