Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives $35.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELMUF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.42) to €18.60 ($19.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

