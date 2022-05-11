EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $103.93

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.93 and last traded at $104.51, with a volume of 2942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.