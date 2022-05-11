EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,923. The company has a market cap of $121.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). EMCORE had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 33.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

