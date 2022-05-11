Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.50

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.