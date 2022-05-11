Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,698. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 229,267 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.