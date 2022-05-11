Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.39. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 103,349 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $651.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,463,000 after buying an additional 1,085,122 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

