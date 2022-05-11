Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.39. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 103,349 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $651.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.