Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 258,599 shares.The stock last traded at $12.33 and had previously closed at $12.83.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,071,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)
Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
