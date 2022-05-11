Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 258,599 shares.The stock last traded at $12.33 and had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. Analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,071,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

