Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Enovis also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

ENOV traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 937,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. Enovis has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $164.01.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. Enovis had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.