Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Inc. is a producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva Inc., formerly known as Enviva Partners LP, is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

EVA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $5.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 790,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,406. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 0.96. Enviva has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,303.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Enviva by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enviva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $43,814,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enviva by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Enviva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

