Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

EPZM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,890. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.28. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Epizyme by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 36,241.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

