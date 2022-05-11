EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-$4.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.90.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 723,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,142. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

