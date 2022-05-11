Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $630.05 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $623.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $727.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

