Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Boosted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 609.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equinix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Equinix by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 311,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,177,000 after acquiring an additional 160,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $24.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $630.05. 687,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,994. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $623.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $754.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

