Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Raised to 287.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 280.00 to 287.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.22.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

