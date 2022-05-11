Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$12.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith purchased 6,405 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,446.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,108 shares in the company, valued at C$2,509,833.76.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

