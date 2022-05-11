Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQGPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

EQGPF stock remained flat at $$41.00 during trading on Tuesday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

