Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

EQGPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Equitable Group stock remained flat at $$41.00 during trading on Tuesday. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

