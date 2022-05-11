Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Cut to C$80.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQGPF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$41.00 on Wednesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

