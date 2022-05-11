Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,144,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

