Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Silk Road Medical, Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silk Road Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

