ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of ESE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,257. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

