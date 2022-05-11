ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. 144,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,257. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

