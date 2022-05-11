Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.94

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 1550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

