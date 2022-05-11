Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.80 EPS.

WTRG traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,163. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

