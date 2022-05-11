Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 295 to SEK 305 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

