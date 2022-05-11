Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ESTA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTA. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,443,300. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 50.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 147.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

