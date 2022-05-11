Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

