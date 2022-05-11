Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in April

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EGFEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 170,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,021. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

