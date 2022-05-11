Euronav (EURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EURN opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $290,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

