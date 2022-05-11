EvenCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,694.62 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,694.62 and approximately $123,867.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

