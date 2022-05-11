Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $426-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.56 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

EVBG traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. 49,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,349. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Barclays PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.