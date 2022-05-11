Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $59,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

